Marshfield Clinic and Gunderson Health will explore merger

Two of Wisconsin’s largest health care providers are discussing a possible merger. Gunderson Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System will spend the coming months working out details of a possible merger that could create a health system led by more than 2,000 clinicians and with more than 18,000 total employees.

“Over the last few years, we have worked relentlessly to position ourselves for the future and create a better framework for serving our patients and communities,” said Susan Turney, MD, chief executive officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System. “While at the same time, the disruption in the industry and competitive nature of healthcare has made it vital we construct a dynamic and strong integrated health system. This merger would give us an opportunity to combine the unique strengths of our systems to become the preeminent rural healthcare organization in the country.”

If they were to merge, Marshsfield Health System and Gunderson would have 13 hospitals, and more than 100 medical clinics, eye centers, dental centers, urgent care clinics, and pharmacies.

WDLB