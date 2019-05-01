New bill would remove personal conviction exemption from child vaccination laws

A bipartisan group of legislators is looking to remove the Personal Conviction exemption from vaccine requirements.

State Representative Lisa Subeck says there’s just too many people preventing their children from getting vaccines.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve gone from just one percent of families opting their children out of vaccines, to now more than five percent of Wisconsin children opting out of vaccinations.”

That’s more than double the national average, and Subeck says that puts the state at a severe risk of losing basic group immunities to entirely preventable diseases. Subeck says social media hoaxes are somewhat to blame for the rise unvaccinated children.

“These days it’s been harder and harder for people filter out misinformation from real information, and as a result more people are opting out out of fear, and that needs to stop.” The bill would still allow exemptions for religious reasons, and for children who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.