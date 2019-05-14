Packers add secondary help

The Green Bay Packers are adding to their secondary, claiming Mike Tyson off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Tyson was a 2017 draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks out of the University of Cincinnati in the sixth round. He spent most of that season on Seattle’s practice squad.

Last year, Tyson signed to the Texans practice squad and went on to appear in 10 games with two starts at safety.

Packers sign Jenkins

The Packers have come to terms with second-round draft pick Elgton Jenkins, a guard out of Mississippi State. That means the Packers have deals with seven of their eight 2019 draft picks.

Tight end Jace Sternberger is the only Packers draft pick from this year’s class without a deal.