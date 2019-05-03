Packers sign Savage to four-year deal

The Green Bay Packers are the first team in the NFL to sign a first round draft pick. One week after being selected 21st overall in the NFL Draft, the Packers signed safety Darnell Savage to a four-year deal with a club option for a fifth.

Savage will be on hand this weekend with the rest of the Packers rookie class for orientation. A number of other draft picks could have their deals set by the time they hit the practice field Friday afternoon.

Shareholders & Training Camp

The Packers 2019 shareholders meeting will take place on Wednesday July 24th at 11 a.m.

Matt LaFleur’s first official Training Camp will open the following day.

Training Camp starts two weeks before the first preseason game, scheduled for August 8 against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.