Patterson gets two life sentences in Closs case

Two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the man who kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killed her parents. Judge James C. Babler handed down the ruling in a Barron County Court for Jake Patterson. He will also serve a 40-year sentence for the kidnapping charge.

“There is no doubt in my mind that you are one of the most dangerous men to ever walk on this planet. You are the embodiment of evil. And the public can only be safe if you are incarcerated until you die,” Babler said

Jayme Closs did not appear in court, but a lawyer read a statement written by the 13-year-old. The teen asked the judge to give Patterson the maximum sentence for his crimes. “I feel like what he did is what a coward would do. I was brave, he was not. He thought that he could own me, but he was wrong. I was smarter. I watched his routine and I took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not.”

Defense attorneys said Patterson has clearly accepted responsibility for his acts and asked the judge to keep the possibility of parole as part of the sentence, not so Patterson could actually ever get out of prison, but so he could have different rehabilitation options while in prison.

The 21-year-old Patterson also addressed the court. “I would do absolutely anything to take back what I did. I would do. I would do absolutely anything to bring them back. i don’t care about me. i’m just so sorry.”

Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, in a 40 minute presentation, showed crime scene photos from the Closs home and the cabin where Patterson held Closs after kidnapping her. The courtroom also heard a recording of the 911 call made by Closs’s mother Denise just before she was killed.

Jayme escaped in January after being held by Patterson for 88 days at a house in Douglas County. Patterson had earlier entered guilty pleas on all the charges against him.