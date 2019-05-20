Raptors knock off Bucks 118-112 in 2OT (AUDIO)

The Toronto Raptors showed the basketball world that they have no interest in going quietly when it comes to their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks opened game three with a quick 2-0 lead before the Raptors took over and controlled game three the rest of the way.

Kawhi Leonard poured in 36 points, including eight in the second overtime to lead Toronto to a 118-112 victory, drawing to withing 2-1 in the series with game four on Tuesday night.

Pascal Siakam added 25 points and 11 rebounds and Marc Gasol had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Raptors to the win.

George Hill had 24 points off the bench to lead the Bucks. Fellow reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and played 36 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 12 points and 23 rebounds but added with eight turnovers before fouling out in the first minute of the second overtime.

While the Bucks bench was solid, the starters struggled. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe combined to make just 11 of 46 field goals.

The Bucks turned it over 20 times with Giannis and Eric Bledsoe combining for 13 of the 20.

Monday is a practice day for both teams and the Bucks will try again to secure a third win in the series when the two teams hook up at Scotiabank Arena. Following Tuesday’s game, the Bucks and Raptors return to Milwaukee for game 5 on Thursday night.

