Reds blank Brewers in series opener

Milwaukee Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez surrendered three runs in the first inning and the Cincinnati Reds made that hold up. The Reds pulled out a 3-0 victory in the series opener on Tuesday night at Miller Park. It’s the first time the Brewers have been blanked on the scoreboard this season.

Sonny Gray blanked the Brewers for six innings, striking out nine and securing his first win of the season. Three Reds relievers finished the victory for Gray as the Brewers went down via the strikeout 14 times on the night. They were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Right-fielder Christian Yelich was scratched from the lineup before the game with back spasms. He’s not in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale either.

The Brewers best chance came in the first inning when Lorenzo Cain led off the inning with a double. Yasmani Grandal also added a two-out walk, but the Brewers were unable to score them.

Keston Huira played his first game at Miller Park as a Brewer. He had two hits in the loss.

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff also added another pinch hit. He took a turn in the fifth, for Gonzalez and singled to left. It’s the eighth hit in 24 at bats (.333) for Woodruff this season.

Shaw to start rehab assignment

Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw begins a rehab stint with Class AAA San Antonio on Wednesday. Prior to going on the DL with a wrist injury, Shaw was hitting just .163 in 40 games. That is the lowest average among qualifying hitters in the National League with four home runs and eight RBI. Shaw also has 50 strikeouts in 135 at-bats.