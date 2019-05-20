Solo HR’s lift Brewers to victory

Three solo home runs gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The Brewers salvaged the final game of the series after losses on Friday and Saturday nights.

Christian Yelich homered in the first inning, his league leading 190th of the season. Rookie Keston Huira added his first major league home run in the fifth and Ben Gamel clubbed the game winner in the 10th.

The Brewers lost in 10 innings on Saturday night when Freddie Freeman homered off of Josh Hader. This time, Hader closed the door on the Braves in the 9th and 10th to secure the win and a 5-5 road trip.

Freeman tied the game 2-2 when he took Brandon Woodruff out to center in the seventh. It was the 200th career home run for Freeman.

Woodruff finished out the 7th and then followed with a scoreless 8th inning. He left after allowing just 5 hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Woodruff entered the game with a 6-1 record and did not get a decision.

Gamel’s game winner came off of Atlanta’s Jacob Webb, a shot to deep center field.

The Brewers are off on Monday and open a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Tuesday night. Gio Gonzalez (2-0, 1.69 ERA) gets the nod for the Brewers. Sonny Grey (0-4, 4.30) goes for the Reds.