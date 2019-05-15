State advocates assist nursing home residents as closures increase

As more and more nursing homes continue to close across the state, health care advocates are working to help ensure safe placements of residents.

Jennifer Fischer with the Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center says local ADRC groups are involved any time a facility is scheduled to close.

“They’re very familiar with the resources in the community and know the different living situations.”

Under state law, facilities are supposed to give residents and families a month’s notice before a closure. Fischer says companies are supposed to give families thirty days notice before a closure so that residents can calmly transition into a new home.

“Because it can be very scary leaving a place where you potentially have lived for quite a period of time.”

If your loved one is in a nursing home that’s closing, be sure to contact your local ADRC to get involved. Eleven nursing homes have closed this year in Wisconsin and nearly thirty more are in either bankruptcy or receivership.