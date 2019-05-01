State GOP hopes to fund dairy research centers to find new dairy products

State Republicans are pushing for the creation of a network of UW based Dairy research facilities.



State Assemblyman Travis Tranel says the state produces more milk than it can handle, and that we need more markets and products for that dairy.

“We are very good producing milk. We are very good at producing high quality milk, and we are very efficient at producing lots of high quality milk, to our own demise, unfortunately.”

The 8 million dollars a year would fund UW based research locations in Madison, River Falls, and Platteville.

“And I think it’s the least that the state can do to show its commitment to an industry that we have a significant amount of our heritage tied to.”

The bill came up for a public hearing at the state capitol on Wednesday.