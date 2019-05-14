Google+

Stricker captures his first major

Steve Stricker

Madison’s Steve Stricker captured the first major of his professional golf career, winning his first senior major in Birmingham, Alabama.  Stricker closed with a 4-under-par 68 for a six-shot victory at the weather-delayed Regions Tradition.

Stricker took a two-shot lead into the final round and then went bogey-free on Monday, finishing at 18-under-270.  It was  his fourth win in 18 PGA Tour Champions starts.

Stricker won 12 times on the PGA Tour but never captured a major.  His best chance came at the 1998 PGA Championship, when he finished second to Vijay Singh.  Stricker also was runner-up to Miguel Angel Jimenez at last year’s Regions Tradition.

Billy Andrade, Paul Goydos and David Toms tied for second, but Stricker had no challengers down the Stretch.

Stricker now has a quick turn-around as he’s schedules to compete at the PGA Championship later this week at Bethpage Black.