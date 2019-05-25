Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore involved in tragic crash

Wisconsin Badger men’s assistant basketball coach Howard Moore was involved in a head-on collision on Saturday in Michigan. The accident took the life of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. Moore and his son, Jerrell, both survived.

According to reports, Jerrell’s injuries were minor, while Howard Moore didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries but he was in a coma on Saturday.

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly driving the wrong way on M-14 early Saturday and caused the multiple-vehicle crash. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

News of the accident was followed by an outpouring of support on social media. What is evident is that Moore touched the lives of so many and was always giving of his time. He played at Wisconsin from 1990 through ’95 for three different coaches, Steve Yoder, Stu Jackson and Stan Van Gundy.

Moore returned to Madison in 2005 as an assistant coach under Bo Ryan. He left after the 2009-’10 season to take over the program at Illinois-Chicago, where he coached for five seasons.

After a short stint as an analyst with the Big Ten Network, Greg Gard hired Moore After Bo Ryan announced his retirement in December of 2015. He’s been with the Badgers ever since.