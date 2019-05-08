Wojciechowski gets extension at Marquette

Marquette is locking up men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski long-term. His new deal now runs through the 2023-’24 season.

Marquette won 23 games during the regular season and finished second in the Big East, but the Golden Eagles lost six of their last seven.

After guard Markus Howard announced in early April that he was returning for his senior season, brothers Sam and Joey Hauser announced that they were leaving the program.

Despite the fact that Wojciechowski has led the Golden Eagles to three straight postseason tournaments, they’re 0-2 in NCAA Tournament games. Marquette did win a pair of games in the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.

Marquette was in line to claim the Big East championship but dropped its final four regular-season games. They went 1-1 in the Big East Tournament, then fell to 12th-seeded Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette adds transfer

Marquette is picking up graduate transfer Jayce Johnson. The former 7-foot Utah center has committed to play for the Golden Eagles. He averaged 7.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in less than 22 minutes a game last season for Utah.

Johnson will be eligible to play immediately and play one season for Marquette.