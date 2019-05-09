Woodruff leads Brewers to sixth straight win

Brandon Woodruff allowed just one run and four hits to the Washington Nationals over six innings, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon. Woodruff struck out nine and didn’t walk anybody as he improved to 5-1. His ERA dropped from 5.81 to 4.25.

The Brewers moved seven games over .500 (23-16) as they pulled to within a half game of the division leading Cubs. Milwaukee went 8-2 on their 10-game home stand.

Christian Yelich had three hits, including his league-leading 16th home run of the season. Fifteen of his 16 home runs have come at Miller Park.

Matt Albers surrendered a pair of runs in the seventh inning and the Nationals had enough runners aboard in the ninth to create a save situation for closer Josh Hader, slammed the door on his 10th save of the season.

The Brewers are off on Thursday and will head to Chicago for the start of a three game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 2.61 ERA) pitches for the Brewers. Jose Quintana (4-1, 3.40) will go for the Cubs.