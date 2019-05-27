Woodruff pitches Brewers to another victory (AUDIO)

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff has been locked in on the strike zone, striking out 10 and walking nobody in a 9-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Woodruff allowed just one hit, a sixth inning solo home run off the bat of Philadelphia’s Andrew Knapp in the sixth inning. He pitched eight innings to improve to 7-1, never once pitching out of the stretch on Sunday.

Ben Gamel clubbed two of the Brewers five home runs. Christian Yelich hit his 21st home run. Hernan Perez and Yasmani Grandal also went deep for the Brewers.

Even Woodruff got in on the act, adding a pair of hits and two RBI. The Brewers right-hander saw his average climb to .370 on the season.

Woodruff improved to 5-0 with a 1.42 ERA in his last six starts.

The Brewers open a two-game “Border Battle” series against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota enters play with the best record in baseball (36-16). The Twins lead the majors with 315 runs, 104 home runs, a .520 slugging percentage and .863 OPS.

The Brewers send left-hander Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 2.39 ERA) to the mound against the Twins Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.43). First pitch time is set for 6:10 p.m.

AUDIO: Brandon Woodruff on allowing just 1-hit, a 6th inning HR to Andrew Knapp :18

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said Woodruff was outstanding :15