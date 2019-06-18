2019 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge matchups announced

The matchups for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge were announced on Tuesday. The annual challenge, which is scheduled to continue through the 2026-27 season, offers 14 high-quality matchups for the sixth consecutive year.

The Challenge will take place over two days in early December, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4, with Big Ten schools Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern playing host to ACC counterparts that evening, while Indiana and Minnesota hit the road. The following night (Thursday, Dec. 5), Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers will serve as the Big Ten host schools, while Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin will play at ACC sites.

Last season, the ACC edged the Big Ten 8-6. The complete schedule follows.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Clemson at Iowa

Indiana at Miami

Duke at Nebraska

Boston College at Northwestern

Minnesota at Notre Dame

Thursday, Dec. 5

Michigan State at Florida State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Syracuse at Michigan

Illinois at North Carolina

Maryland at NC State

Louisville at Ohio State

Pitt at Penn State

Virginia at Rutgers

Purdue at Virginia Tech