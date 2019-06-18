2019 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge matchups announced

The matchups for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge were announced on Tuesday. The annual challenge, which is scheduled to continue through the 2026-27 season, offers 14 high-quality matchups for the sixth consecutive year.
The Challenge will take place over two days in early December, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4, with Big Ten schools Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern playing host to ACC counterparts that evening, while Indiana and Minnesota hit the road. The following night (Thursday, Dec. 5), Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers will serve as the Big Ten host schools, while Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin will play at ACC sites.
Last season, the ACC edged the Big Ten 8-6. The complete schedule follows.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Clemson at Iowa
Indiana at Miami
Duke at Nebraska
Boston College at Northwestern
Minnesota at Notre Dame
Thursday, Dec. 5
Michigan State at Florida State
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech
Syracuse at Michigan
Illinois at North Carolina
Maryland at NC State
Louisville at Ohio State
Pitt at Penn State
Virginia at Rutgers
Purdue at Virginia Tech