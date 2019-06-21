Assembly approves bill to end 5 county Miller Park sales tax

The Miller Park Stadium tax is a step closer to ending. You could say the roof is nearly closed, on the five-county, one-half percent sales tax that funded construction and operation of the Brewers stadium.

It’s been in place since 1996 in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, and Racine counties and has been generally unpopular the father one gets from Milwaukee.

An Assembly passed bill specifies the tax must end no later than August 31 of next year, with any excess collections going back to the counties. The bill now goes to the state Senate. The Miller Park Stadium Board decided earlier this year to end the tax by March 2020.