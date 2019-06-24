Assembly set to pass state budget on Tuesday

The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on the Republican-crafted state budget today. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says it meets the governor’s priorities of a middle class tax cut while funding schools, roads and health care.

“On the four things that Governor Evers said he wanted, we’ve accomplished all four of the goals but used our own conservative principles to get it done,” Vos said last week. “We feel this is a reasonable compromise, it achieves his goals but it also sticks to our principles, and I think that’s why in the end he should sign it.”

The state Senate is to take up the budget on Wednesday. Governor Tony Evers says he’ll wait until there’s a finished product before talking about his veto plans