Badgers land pair of targets for 2020 class

After taking a number of hits on the recruiting trail, Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard got some good news over the weekend.

The Badgers landed one of their top 2020 targets when La Crosse Central G/F Jonathan Davis gave Wisconsin a verbal commitment on Saturday. The Badgers also received a commitment from his twin brother Jordan.

Jonathan Davis was targeted by the Badgers nearly two years ago and had other offers from DePaul, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota and West Virginia among others.

The Badgers offered Jordan Davis earlier this month. He held offers from both Green Bay and Milwaukee.

The Davis twins are the second and third commits to the Badgers 2020 recruiting class, joining Detroit point guard Lorne Bowman. Wisconsin still has one scholarship open and the Badgers are holding it for Nicolet high school’s five-star prospect Jalen Johnson. The Badgers are among the final four schools still in the running for Johnson.