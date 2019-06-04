DNR offers summer water safety tips

Summer is here and more people will be heading out on the water, but the Department of Natural Resources is reminding you be safe out there.

Chief Warden Todd Schaller says the best way to prevent accidents is to wear your personal flotation devices and be sure your surrounding are safe.

“Wisconsin’s a great place to enjoy the outdoors, and certainly our waterways. And we want you to do it for years to come and not have that tragic event.”

People need to be especially careful in the Great Lakes this time of year, because even a short time overboard can be deadly. “It might be 80, 90 out, but those water bodies, their temperatures lag behind ,and hypothermia can set in even in July.”

Schaller says people also need to be very careful on rivers this time of year, because even seemingly calm rivers and streams are moving large amounts of water and it only takes one mistake to get pulled downstream.