Brewers Avoid Sweep with 5-1 Win

The Brewers got six strong innings from Freddy Peralta and three home runs in support of a 5-1 victory over the Miami Marlins Thursday afternoon at Miller Park.

Mike Moustakas hit two home runs, and Christian Yelich one. Yelich went 3-for-4 and is now batting .328 this season. Josh Hader struck out three batters in an inning and a third, and got out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning.

Miami had won the first two games in the series by a combined score of 24-3, and the Brewers win puts them into a virtual tie with the Cubs for the N.L. Central lead.

The Brewers are now 35-28 and host the Pirates Friday through Sunday.