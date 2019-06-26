Brewers drop series opener against Seattle

The Seattle Mariners had 12 hits to pull out a 8-3 series opening win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Tuesday night. Daniel Vogelbach clubbed a 2-run homer and starter Marco Gonzales (9-6) pitched five innings to earn his fourth straight win to lead the Mariners.

Four Seattle relievers shut the Brewers down over the final four innings.

The Brewers jumped out early with a run in the first, but the Mariners rebounded with a four-run third inning off of Brewers starter Zach Davies. Davies fell to 7-2 after allowing 6-runs on 6-hits in four innings of work.

Dee Gordon’s run-scoring double in the fifth extended the Mariners lead to 7-1.

Yasmani Grandal hit a solo homer and Jesus Aguilar had a run-scoring single for the Brewers in the fifth. Ryan Braun also finished with three hits for the Brewers.

Adrian Houser (2-1, 2.27 ERA) gets the start in game two of the series on Wednesday night. He replaces Jimmy Nelson in the starting rotation. Nelson has struggled as a starter and will now pitch out of the bullpen.

Wade LeBlanc (4-2, 5.44) gets the start for the Mariners on Wednesday night.

Cain has cryotherapy procedure

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain sat out again on Tuesday night after having a cryotherapy procedure on his ailing right thumb in Los Angeles earlier in the day. It’s the same procedure that Ryan Braun has undergone several times since 2014 to dull or eliminate the pain in his thumb.