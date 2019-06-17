Brewers salvage final game against the Giants

Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar both homered as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Sunday, salvaging the final game of their three-game series.

Chase Anderson lasted only four innings but allowed just three runs. Matt Albers picked up the win out of the bullpen as the Brewers avoided being swept in the series.

Junior Guerra and Jeremy Jeffress followed Albers with a scoreless inning each before Josh Hader retired the last six hitters to record his 17th save of the season.

Kevin Pillar, Brandon Belt and Jeff Samardzija all notched an RBI for the Giants. Samardzija took the loss, allowing four runs over five innings for the Giants, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Brewers open a three game series in San Diego against the Padres on Monday night. Jhoulys Chacin (3-7, 5.74) returns from the disabled list to pitch for the Brewers. Joey Lucchesi (5-4, 4.11) goes for the Padres.