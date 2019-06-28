Brewers salvage series finale with Seattle

Chase Anderson tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and the offense did just enough to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in the series finale at Miller Park on Thursday.

The Brewers needed a strong outing from a starting pitcher. Brewer starters carried a 6.81 ERA through 22 games in the month of June. Their victory was just the third in the last ten games.

The Brewers scored four runs in the fourth inning, the first coming when Chase Anderson executed a suicide squeeze bunt to drive in Ryan Braun. Orlando Arcia followed with a three-run, opposite field home run to right field to put the Brewers in front 4-0.

The Mariners scored twice in the sixth inning to make it 4-2, but the bullpen went to work from there, capped by a 6-out save from closer Josh Hader, his 19th of the season.

The Brewers play their final home series prior to the all-star break this weekend. They will send Jhoulys Chacin (3-8, 5.88) to the mound against Pittsburgh’s Chris Archer (3-6, 5.56).