Brewers win in extra’s, despite 24 K’s

The Milwaukee Brewers went down via the strikeout 24 times on Wednesday night, yet still hit four home runs to pull out a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros in 14-innings at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Mike Moustakas clubbed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 14th inning, his 21st of the season, to send the Brewers to victory.

Ryan Braun, Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames also clubbed solo home runs for the Brewers. Thames blast in the 7th pulled the Brewers into a 3-3 tie. All three solo homers came off of Houston ace Justin Verlander, who struck out a career high 15 Brewers in seven innings of work.

Brandon Woodruff pitched seven innings of three-run ball. While he wasn’t involved in the decision, the Brewers won their ninth straight game that Woodruff started. Adrian Houser worked two innings in relief to earn the win.

Besides Houser, the Brewers also used Alex Claudio, Jeremy Jeffress, Josh Hader and Junior Guerra out of the bullpen. The Brewers get a break with an off day on Thursday.

The Astros scored all of their runs in the fourth inning, with Tony Kemp’s two-run double the big blow.

The Brewers head to San Francisco where they’ll face the Giants in the first of a three-game series on Friday night.