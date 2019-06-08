Bucks sign GM Horst to contract extension

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed General Manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension.

In two seasons under Horst, the Bucks have generated a 104-60 (.634) record, hired Mike Budenholzer as head coach, and put the Bucks in position for long term success. In the past season alone, the Bucks finished a league best 60-22 (.732), the first 60-win season for the Bucks since the 1980-81 season. They advanced past the first round of the Playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Horst began his NBA front office career with the Detroit Pistons in 2005 and joined the Bucks basketball staff in 2008 as the team’s Director of Basketball Operations.

“I’m thankful to our ownership group for their continued trust and confidence in me,” Horst said. “Wes, Marc and Jamie have been resolute in their commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I look forward to continuing to execute their vision. I am grateful for the partnership I have with Coach Bud and Peter and want to thank my hard-working staff, especially Milt Newton, for their dedication and support in building a championship-level team.”