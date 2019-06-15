Deiter signs with Dolphins

Former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman Michael Deiter officially signed a four-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The Miami Sun Sentinel reports the deal to be worth $3.9 million with a signing bonus of just under a million dollars.

Deiter was the 15th pick of the third round (78th overall) and was the first former Badger to be selected in the April Draft.

Deiter earned first-team All-America honors by the FWAA and The Athletic in 2018 and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Deiter started a program-record 54 games during his Wisconsin career, 24 at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle. He became the first UW offensive lineman drafted since the New Orleans Saints made Ryan Ramczyk the final pick of the first round in the 2017 Draft.