Foxconn wins court ruling over Lake Michigan water diversions

Foxconn has won court ruling over its water supply. The City of Racine wants to divert millions of gallons of water from Lake Michigan to serve Foxconn’s future factory complex in Mount Pleasant. State administrative law judge Brian Hayes ruled Monday that Racine’s plans to sell water to the village is within the requirements of the Great Lakes Compact.

Environmental groups argued the diversion wasn’t for “public water supply purposes,” but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Hayes ruled that the compact also allows for diversions for industrial and commercial users.

“While this ruling is disappointing, we stand by our interpretation of the “public water supply purposes” requirement which prohibits the diversion of Great Lakes water for the benefit of a singular industrial user,” said Tressie Kamp, Staff Attorney for Midwest Environmental Advocates, “We will be working with our clients to explore further legal options in this matter.”