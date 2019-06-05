Fricke to stand trial in killing of Officer Matthew Rittner

The man charged with killing Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner is headed for trial in July. Twenty-six year-old Jordan Fricke appeared in a wheelchair for his pretrial hearing Tuesday morning.

Fricke is accused of killing Rittner in February when he fired an AK-47 semiautomatic pistol through a door as officers attempted to execute a search warrant. Rittner served 17 years in the Milwaukee Police Department and two tours in Iraq. Fricke is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other charges.