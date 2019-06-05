Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / Fricke to stand trial in killing of Officer Matthew Rittner

Fricke to stand trial in killing of Officer Matthew Rittner

By

The man charged with killing Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner is headed for trial in July. Twenty-six year-old Jordan Fricke appeared in a wheelchair for his pretrial hearing Tuesday morning.

Fricke is accused of killing Rittner in February when he fired an AK-47 semiautomatic pistol through a door as officers attempted to execute a search warrant. Rittner served 17 years in the Milwaukee Police Department and two tours in Iraq. Fricke is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other charges.