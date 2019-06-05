GOP Senators propose roads funding package

A group of Republican state Senators propose a roads funding plan. The $133 million proposal comes as the Joint Finance Committee is set to consider transportation funding on Thursday. It includes giving each county $1 million, and towns $1,000 per mile for their roads. “They’ve been falling behind for a long time, and I believe this is a way for them to catch up, and level the playing field a bit,” said Senator Howard Marklein.

Jerry Deschane with the League of Wisconsin of Municipalities noted that there’s nothing for cities and villages. “We’re glad they’re talking about specific solutions, we look forward to working with them on a solution that’s more fair. he said. “Right now towns get roughly 40 percent of their road costs covered by the state. In cities and villages they get roughly sixteen percent.”

The plan uses one time money from an anticipated state budget surplus. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called it “a laudable idea” but one that should be considered outside the state transportation budget.