Happ to play with Bulls Summer League team

Former Wisconsin men’s basketball star Ethan Happ will suit up with the Chicago Bulls summer league squad this summer. The Bulls open play in Las Vegas on July 5th against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Happ started four seasons with the Badgers and set program records for rebounds (1,217) and blocked shots (154).

Happ went undrafted last week after working out for a number of NBA teams. Happ’s shooting has always been a question and no doubt led to no teams taking a chance on him through the draft.

Hayes to join Clippers summer team

Another former Badger, forward Nigel Hayes, has agreed to play with the Los Angeles Clippers Summer League team.

Hayes finished his career as a Badger with 1,857 points, 802 rebounds and 319 assists in 150 career games in Madison.

Hayes will make his summer league debut on July 6th against the Lakers. He played for Galatasaray in Turkey this past season where he averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in EuroCup action, starting eight of the 10 games he appeared in.

Hayes recently signed a 1-year deal with Zalgiris, an organization in Lithuania.