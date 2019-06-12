Jones reports to minicamp but future remains uncertain (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones reported to minicamp on Tuesday but stood on the sidelines and watch because of a hamstring injury.

Jones had been a no-show during the rest of the teams offseason program, including OTA’s. Those sessions were voluntary. Jones said he spent the last several weeks training in Florida, which is where he injured his hamstring.

Instead of working out with his teammates, Jones said he prefers working with his trainer in Florida, and he wanted to spend more time with family, especially his young daughter.

When asked if Jones wanted to be traded, Jones referred reporters to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst met with reporters following Tuesday’s workout and left the door to a trade open.

“I think it’s more about what our team desire is, and right now we’re kind of working through that,” Gutekunst said. “But he’s a very talented player. He’s s how that on the field at times. We’ll go along and see where it goes.”

Jones wasn’t about to be fined for not showing up for the teams mandatory minicamp and he said he’ll report to training camp in late July, if he’s still on the team.

Jones was a second round pick by the Packers in 2017, but hasn’t performed to the level the Packers had hoped he would. In the offseason, the Packers signed free agent Adrian Amos and drafted safety Darnell Savage Jr., in the opening round.

Jones didn’t say anything to reporters that would further inflame the situation and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jones is a “versatile guy” who can plug several positions on the defense.

Following minicamp, the Packers have six weeks to move Jones before the start of training camp. If they don’t, Jones will report to camp and the Packers risk a distraction heading into next season.

