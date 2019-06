Former Green Bay Packer Jordy Nelson has confirmed he’s coming back to the Pack for his last day on the job.

In an interview with WIBW TV in Topeka, Kansas, Nelson confirmed that he was working out the details to sign a one day contract with the Packers for the upcoming season, so he can retire from football as a Green Bay Packer.

He also laid to rest rumors that he might try for a longer contract, says that even if Aaron Rodgers asked him to play again, the answer would be no.