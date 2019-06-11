Wisconsin Radio Network

Kaul joins lawsuit opposing merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

Wisconsin has joined a lawsuit to block the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.  Alleging it is anticompetitive and will drive-up prices for consumers, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined 8 states and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit to halt the proposed merger of the telecom companies.

The complaint, filed in New York federal court in coordination with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. alleges that the merger of two of the four national mobile network operators would deprive consumers of the benefits of competition and drive up prices for cellphone services.