Kaul joins lawsuit opposing merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

Wisconsin has joined a lawsuit to block the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. Alleging it is anticompetitive and will drive-up prices for consumers, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined 8 states and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit to halt the proposed merger of the telecom companies.

Wisconsin DOJ is filing a multi-state lawsuit to halt the proposed merger of telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint. #Megablock pic.twitter.com/bBc8n1jTIx — WI AG Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) June 11, 2019

The complaint, filed in New York federal court in coordination with California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. alleges that the merger of two of the four national mobile network operators would deprive consumers of the benefits of competition and drive up prices for cellphone services.