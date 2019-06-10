Lopez and Middleton selected to attend National Team Training Camp

Milwaukee Bucks standouts Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton will participate in USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team training camp from Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas. The 20-man roster for training camp will be used to select the finalists for the 12-man 2019 USA World Cup Team that will participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 that tips-off on Aug. 31 in China.

Middleton, who was named to the USA Men’s National Team roster in April of 2018, was an All-Star last season and averaged 18.3 points and career-highs in both rebounds (6.0) and assists (4.3) per game. He also shot 44.1% from the field and 37.8% from three, appearing and starting in 77 games for the Bucks as they won an NBA high 60 games.

Lopez is one of six additions to the USA Men’s National Team roster for training camp. Last season, Lopez started 81 games for the Bucks and averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks (4th in the NBA) and 1.2 assists per game. He also set the NBA record for 3-pointers made by a center in a season with 187 and became the first player in NBA history to tally 150+ threes and 150+ blocks in a single season.

Milwaukee is one of just three teams (Houston and Portland) to have multiple players selected to the USA National Team roster for training camp.

The official, 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Team will be announced on August 17.