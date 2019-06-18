Machado, Lucchesi lead Padres past Brewers

Manny Machado homered and doubled to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in San Diego.

Joey Lucchesi threw seven shutout innings in a combined four-hitter and the Padres have now won three of their last four. Lucchesi (6-4) held Milwaukee to just three hits while striking out five and walking three. His outing was much needed, helping give a taxed Padres bullpen a rest after the Padres and Rockies combined for 92 runs in their last series.

Christian Yelich was the only Milwaukee base-runner to reach second base when he doubled in the sixth. Yelich extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Craig Stammen allowed one hit in the eighth and Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his Major League leading 25th save.

Machado was suspended one game before the game for “aggressively arguing and making contact” with an umpire who had ejected him on Saturday night in Colorado. He appealed the suspension and can play until his case is resolved. He homered off of Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin in the third.

Chacin (3-8) allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking three.

The Brewers have lost four of their last six games. They’ll send Brandon Woodruff (8-1, 3.87) to the mound in game two of the series on Tuesday night. Left-hander Logan Allen is scheduled to make his big league debut for the Padres.