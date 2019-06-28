Marquette opens 2019-20 season against Loyola (Maryland)

The Marquette men’s basketball team will open the 2019-20 season against Loyola-Maryland on November 5 at Fiserv Forum.

The school revealed the Golden Eagles’ nonconference schedule on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles nonconference slate is highlighted by games against Purdue, Wisconsin and Kansas State. The Golden Eagles will also play three games in the Advocare Invitational in Orlando from Nov. 28-Dec. 1. The bracket will be revealed later.

The Golden Eagles will play an exhibition opener against Division 3 St. Norbert College on a date that is yet to be determined.