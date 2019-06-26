Moore returns to hospital

Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore is back in the hospital again. Moore is undergoing unspecified further treatment after his family was involved in a fatal car crash in May.

Moore’s wife and daughter were killed by a wrong-way driver in Michigan.

Moore was being treated for severe burns suffered in an auto accident in May and is now receiving additional treatment at a Madison-area hospital.

Moore’s son, Jerell was taken to a hospital with minor injuries as a result of the accident and was released May 28th. His daughter, Jaidyn, died at the scene. His wife, Jennifer, was driving. She was taken to a hospital but later died.