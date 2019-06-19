Mother and daughter missing from Outagamie County

Outagamie County deputies are asking for help in finding a missing mother and daughter.

Deputies say 55-year-old Jill Rousseau and her daughter 21-year-old Jordan have not been seen or heard from since Sunday. Both live in the Town of Dale.

Their husband and father is cooperating with deputies and they do not believe his is involved in their disappearance.

The two may be driving a 2011 maroon and tan Ford Expedition King Ranch with Wisconsin license plate number 650-PPM.

If you have any information, contact police at (920) 832 5000.