Northwoods bass fishing opens this weekend

Northwoods anglers can rev up those bass boats this weekend as the bass season opens up on inland waters.

Department of Natural Resources fisheries manager Mike Vogelsang says you can expect to see an influx of people out on the lakes this weekend, if the weather holds up.

“And as with any opener, there’s always a little excitement generated with it. It’s the first chance you get to actually fish and harvest those species, so that’s the big attraction.”

He says both smallmouth and largemouth bass are exciting fish to try out. “They’re typically easier to catch, a good family fish, and most of our lakes have abundant bass populations right now.”

Vogelsang says if you’re looking for an early trophy bass this year, you should check the fishing regulations and head for lakes with single fish bag limits. He says those typically have pretty good sized fish on offer. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also try out Green Bay. “Tremendous trophy potential there, lots of great numbers, although it’s bigger water. So you know, the general angler might be a little more intimidated by that.”

He reminds people heading out into Green Bay and the Great Lakes in general that water temperatures are still very cold for this time of year, so wear your flotation devices and limit the time you’re in the water.

Be sure check the regulations for the lake your on before you head out on the water. Those are typically posted at boat launches, but you can also check the regulations online or with the DNR’s Hunt Wild app.