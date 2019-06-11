Packers add pair of tight ends

The Green Bay Packers completed the signing of their entire 2019 draft class by coming to terms with their third round pick, tight end Jace Sternberger out of Texas A & M.

Sternberger was the last of the eight-member class to come to terms, signing his deal on the eve of the Packers three-day mandatory minicamp.

Packers add free agent TE

The Packers also claimed free agent tight end Pharoah McKever off of waivers from Jacksonville. McKever was among a group of tight ends working out for the Packers on June 3.

The 25-year-old McKever started as a wide receiver and defensive end at North Carolina State before moving to tight end. He caught just one pass for the Wolfpack, an 82-yard touchdown before he moved to Florida International as a graduate transfer. There, he caught 27 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns before going undrafted in 2018.

McKever spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.