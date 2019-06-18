Packers announce 2019 Training Camp schedule

The Green Bay Packers announced the schedule for their upcoming 2019 Training Camp. Practices, which start July 25, will take place at Ray Nitschke Field, with their August 2nd Family Night practice to be held at Lambeau Field.

The doors will open at Lambeau Field for Family Night at 5:30 p.m. and the team will be introduced at 7:30 p.m.

The first padded practice is set for July 27th, which is when the real hitting begins. Times for the Packers August 5th and 6th joint practices with the Houston Texans have yet to be determined.

The Packers will practice a total of 20 times, including Family Night and their joint practices with the Texans. That’s five more workouts than last year.

The Packers will open the preseason August 8th against Houston at Lambeau Field. They’ll play on the road the next two weeks, at Baltimore on August 15th and Thursday the 22nd against Oakland in Winnipeg. They’ll wrap up the preseason on August 29th against Kansas City at Lambeau Field.

The Packers last open to the public practice is August 19th at Ray Nitschke Field.