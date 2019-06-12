Peralta struggles in loss to Astros

After a solid outing last time out, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta struggled on Tuesday night in a 10-8 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Peralta allowed six runs on eight hits in four-plus innings, including two home runs. He fell to 3-3 with a 5.81 ERA in 13 appearances with nine starts. Peralta previously held the Marlins to a run on four hits over six innings.

The Brewers got home runs from Christian Yelich, Travis Shaw and Yasmani Grandal. Shaw’s blast came in the seventh, his first since he clubbed two on April 23 in St. Louis.

Yelich clubbed his in the third, his major league leading 25th of the season. Grandal went deep with a three run shot in the ninth to pull the Brewers to within two runs at 10-8.

The Astros hit a total of four home runs in the win. They’ll go for the sweep on Wednesday night. Brandon Woodruff (8-1, 3.87) pitches for Milwaukee. Justin Verlander (9-2, 2.40) goes for Houston.