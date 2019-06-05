Police standoff closes I-94 in Waukesha County, two suspects in hospital

A standoff that closed I-94 in Waukesha County overnight has lead to the arrest and hospitalization of two suspects.

Waukesha County sheriff Eric Severson says the incident started after a DNR warden tried to arrest a suspect who then fled from the scene. Deputies fired at the suspects when a man pointed a gun out the window after his vehicle was disabled.

“A male from within the vehicle called the Waukesha County Communications Center and demanded to speak to a negotiator. The male barricaded himself within the vehicle and alleged he was holding a female hostage.”

Severson says officers eventually forced the two out of the vehicle with gas. “As the male fled the vehicle with the gun pointed at the female, two tactical officers fired at the male, striking him multiple times. The female resisted tactical officers, and was taken into custody with a struggle. During the struggle it is believed that the female stabbed a Waukesha County Sheriff’s K9, K9 Justice.”

The man is currently in critical condition. The case has been handed over to the State Division of Criminal Investigation.