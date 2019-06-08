Wisconsin Radio Network

Pride flag flies over Wisconsin Capitol

Governor Tony Evers has ordered the rainbow pride flag to be flown over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time.

Evers on Friday issued an executive order to fly the rainbow flag over the Capitol for the remainder of June in recognition of “Pride Month.” It will fly over the east wing of the Capitol, where the governor’s office is located.