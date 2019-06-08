Pride flag flies over Wisconsin Capitol

Governor Tony Evers has ordered the rainbow pride flag to be flown over the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time.

LIVE NOW: the rainbow #Pride flag is raised over the Capitol building in Madison for the first time. https://t.co/ikXEuM0ma1 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 7, 2019

Evers on Friday issued an executive order to fly the rainbow flag over the Capitol for the remainder of June in recognition of “Pride Month.” It will fly over the east wing of the Capitol, where the governor’s office is located.