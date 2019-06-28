Republican leaders optimistic as budget heads to Governor Evers

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has signed the completed state budget, and sent it on to Governor Tony Evers. It’s a budget the Republican Speaker sees as a compromise with the Democratic governor. “I think we did try to not just stick to what we believe in, but actually stick to what Governor Evers wanted, and tried to say where does it not conflict with our principles, and we could find that middle ground,” Vos said Friday at the Capitol.

The Speaker’s comments echo those made by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. “Governor, please don’t veto the whole document,” Fitzgerald said Thursday. “It’s going to be very difficult . . . to pull this process back together to kind of build something that he would find acceptable.”

Evers formally requested on Thursday that the budget be sent to his office. “I’m optimistic that especially if you look at the things that are in here, that there is no good reason for the governor not to sign,” Vos said.

Eves now has six days to either sign the budget or announce his vetoes. Vos says he hopes those vetoes will be relatively minor.The Legislature finished work on the nearly $82 billion two year spending plan this week. It passed both chambers without a single Democratic vote.