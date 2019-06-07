Republicans reject plan to put more oversight into WEDC

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee have rejected a plan by Governor Evers and Democrats to put some more accountability and oversight in place at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The measure would have required the agency to account for companies record at creating jobs after getting state funding. Representative Evan Goyke says it should be easy.

“You’d think this would be the entity where Conservative tax stewards would have the sharpest magnifying glass, the clearest mirror to government.”

Representative Chris Taylor says that’s much less than what Republicans have required other agencies to provide.

“Audit after audit has shown us that WEDC can’t be trusted to be good stewards of taxpayer money and hold corporations accountable.”

Republicans attached two riders to WEDC’s budget that provide funding for educational fab labs and a grant to help the National Guard secure new aircraft.