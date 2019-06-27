SCOTUS ruling leaves Wisconsin’s partisan-drawn districts in place

Republican-drawn political maps in Wisconsin appear likely to stay in place, after a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued Thursday. The decision effectively ends proceedings in Wisconsin, where a retrial was scheduled this summer after the Supreme Court last year threw out a decision on procedural grounds.

The court rejected challenges to Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina and a Democratic district in Maryland. The decision could embolden political line-drawing for partisan gain after the 2020 census.

Wisconsin Democrats were reacting to the news Thursday morning.

U.S. Representative Ron Kind said the decision will allow politicians to choose their voters, instead of their voters choosing them to choose their voters, instead of their voters choosing them. “This decision completely fails to protect our constitution and disenfranchises voters already lacking rights under the Equal Protection Clause. I wholeheartedly disagree with this ruling because it will increase the partisan divide in our country as we move forward,” the La Crosse Democrat said.

“Democrats believe every voter deserves to have their voice heard,” said state Senate Minority Leader, Senator Jennifer Shilling. “Republican efforts to suppress voters, restrict voting rights and rig elections through gerrymandered maps have undermined the will of the people.”

“Wisconsin’s heavily gerrymandering maps have created a complete lack of accountability for Republican legislators. The numbers confirm that Republicans have built an impenetrable electoral wall around themselves with no consequences for their actions,” said Assembly Minority Leader, Representative Gordon Hintz. “Today’s SCOTUS decision benefits politicians, not the people of Wisconsin.”