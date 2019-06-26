Six victims in Langlade County fire includes four children

Six people are dead, including four children, following a Tuesday morning house fire in Langlade County. WAOW-TV reports that the victims, including four children, died in the fire of a multi-family dwelling in the community of Pickeral.

The fire was reported at around 6:30 a.m. and crews spent four hours getting the flames under control.

The children range in age from seven months to 10 years old. The adults are said to be in their 30s. Names had not been released as of Tuesday evening and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Pickeral is an unincorporated community located on Wisconsin Highway 55, 19 miles northeast of Antigo.

WSAU